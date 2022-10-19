Freddie Prinze Jr. On Anti-Establishment DX Becoming The Establishment

In the world of professional wrestling, it's fascinating to look at the rare moments when fictional storylines bleed over into real-life. A top star that now represents WWE as the Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has seen this happen multiple times in his career. The story-driven marriage between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon blossomed into a legitimate relationship and marriage between the couple, and as a more recent example, D-Generation X overtaking WWE corporate with their fresh, boundary-pushing ideas has become reality. Founding members of the faction, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, now hold major roles influencing the behind the scenes world of WWE. Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. reflected on this full-circle moment on the most recent episode of, "Wrestling With Freddie."

"25 years of DX and now the anti-establishment dudes, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, are the establishment. They literally spray painted DX on the corporate building and now they are the corporate building, so, I thought that was a nice, unintentional 25-year storyline."

DX reunited for their 25th Anniversary on the October 10 episode of "WWE Raw," appearing in backstage segments and an in-ring gathering to conclude the show. Overall, Freddie liked the DX segments produced that night, but understands the portion of fans that wanted the final moment of the show to be utilized differently. "Even though it was in the main event spot, which should have been a match, it was eight minutes and they still made the show about everyone else. They built up to this moment ... I know some people are like, 'Well, there should have been some young people that they tried to get over,' and yeah, those opinions I would agree with, but eight minutes on a three-hour show? It was fine, man."