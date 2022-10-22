Shawn Michaels Recalls How His And Triple H's Creative Pitches Used To Be Viewed

There are few factions in WWE history that made the type of impact D-Generation X did throughout its initial run and periodic reunions. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were recognized as principal members of the group, with a combined 18 world titles between them. But for a stable that represented unruliness and anarchy, it's fascinating that Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Michaels are now the "suits" running the show behind the scenes. While Triple H focuses on his role of Chief Content Officer, Michaels is getting accustomed to his recently acquired position of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

"I have to say, for the past several years of [Triple H] and I working together, we've gotten used to it. It is pretty wild to fast-forward to all these years later," Michaels told TV Insider. "It is quite amazing that these two guys who were innovative and creative and who really wanted to grow the business from a performance standpoint, and a creative standpoint, and a television standpoint, are still doing that. Back then, I think it was seen behind-the-scenes as troublesome, political — things like that. Now, when you are in the position to be able to use that innovativeness and creativeness in a professional and executive manner, it's really come full circle. We're thrilled. It's one of the things that keeps him and me young — the passion and love we have for this business as we continue to grow it and make WWE better and take it into the future."

DX reunited for its 25th anniversary on the October 10 episode of "WWE Raw," appearing in backstage segments throughout the night and gathering in the ring to cap off the evening.