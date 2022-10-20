Official Trailer For New Marvel And AAA Disney+ Show Released

One of the big stories coming out of TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this weekend was the announcement of "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: El Origen de la Máscara," an upcoming Disney+ event featuring AAA wrestlers portraying Marvel Comics characters. And while the trailer was shown to the live crowd at TripleMania, its release on YouTube and social media had been delayed, until last night.

On Wednesday evening, AAA and Marvel Latin America officially premiered the trailer, which sees Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla going undercover in the Marvel Lucha Libre offices, revealing he's been part of an investigation into Marvel Lucha Libre. He then opens a laptop to "leak" the trailer for the general public to see, as someone outside the office pounds on the door.

Highlights from AAA matches, alongside professionally shot footage of several Marvel Lucha Libre characters, are featured in the subsequent trailer, with a similar visual style to the defunct Lucha Underground promotion. Characters spotlighted included the heroic Leyenda Americana, Aracno, and Estrella Cósmica (based on Captain America, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, respectively) and the villainous Terror Púrpura, El Venenoide, and Picadura Letal (based on Thanos, Venom, and Black Widow). Additional characters are expected to be part of the show.

The trailer also confirms that the show will debut on Disney+ on December 21. However, it does not confirm whether the event will be a one-off show or the start of a regular series going forward. It's also unclear whether "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: El Origen de la Máscara" will be shown worldwide, or only in Latin American countries — the trailer is in Spanish, without English subtitles, and debuted on the Marvel Latinoamérica Oficial YouTube channel. A Marvel Lucha Libre Championship is expected to be introduced at an AAA taping in Acapulco on December 28.