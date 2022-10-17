Konnan Gives Insight Into Marvel And AAA's Experimental Relationship

It's now been nearly two years since AAA and Marvel Comics began a working relationship that saw luchadores portraying Marvel characters on AAA shows, particularly AAA events such as TripleMania. And it looks like AAA and Marvel are ready to take the next step, with a "Marvel Lucha Libre" special being announced at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past Saturday. The special is scheduled to air on Disney+ on December 21, with the trailer set to be released tonight.

Days before TripleMania aired, AAA booker Konnan hinted towards future collaboration between AAA and Marvel, and how the relationship between the two sides came about, on the most recent episode of Keepin it 100 with Konnan.

"They've [Marvel] never worked with wrestling before, we've never worked with Marvel," Konnan said. "So it's kind of an experiment. We're the first ones, so we'll be the first ones to make mistakes and s*** like that. We started it during COVID, where there were no fans, there wasn't a lot of resources. They weren't sure if they were even going to stick around with us or not. At first, they brought out two Marvel [characters]. They're all based on actual Marvel characters. Team vs. team. You have one guy that has a Spider-Man outfit, you have another guy who has a Captain America outfit, but they have Spanish names. So at the beginning, it was like, they were just trying it out to see if they were going to invest money in this."