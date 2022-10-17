Konnan Gives Insight Into Marvel And AAA's Experimental Relationship
It's now been nearly two years since AAA and Marvel Comics began a working relationship that saw luchadores portraying Marvel characters on AAA shows, particularly AAA events such as TripleMania. And it looks like AAA and Marvel are ready to take the next step, with a "Marvel Lucha Libre" special being announced at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past Saturday. The special is scheduled to air on Disney+ on December 21, with the trailer set to be released tonight.
Days before TripleMania aired, AAA booker Konnan hinted towards future collaboration between AAA and Marvel, and how the relationship between the two sides came about, on the most recent episode of Keepin it 100 with Konnan.
"They've [Marvel] never worked with wrestling before, we've never worked with Marvel," Konnan said. "So it's kind of an experiment. We're the first ones, so we'll be the first ones to make mistakes and s*** like that. We started it during COVID, where there were no fans, there wasn't a lot of resources. They weren't sure if they were even going to stick around with us or not. At first, they brought out two Marvel [characters]. They're all based on actual Marvel characters. Team vs. team. You have one guy that has a Spider-Man outfit, you have another guy who has a Captain America outfit, but they have Spanish names. So at the beginning, it was like, they were just trying it out to see if they were going to invest money in this."
'I've learned a lot through this process'
"Disney doesn't just go in blind," Konnan continued. "We've had meeting after meeting after meeting after f***ing meet, because they go through everything with a fine tooth comb. They're very detail-oriented. There's a reason they're at where they're at, and I've learned a lot through this process. But they also listen to my feedback, which is cool ... Now, the wrestling fans haven't really gotten into it yet, because we only do them once every month, so there's no real continuation. But I guess, cause they show us remarks from their fans, their fans love it. They like it a lot. And so they're all in, and I would not be surprised if you see this on Disney+."
A Marvel match took place prior to TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past weekend, and will air on AAA TV this weekend. The match unfortunately featured a serious cervical injury to El Dragon, a luchador who was portraying El Furioso [The Hulk] in the match; as of this writing, Furioso was scheduled to have surgery today.
While it's unknown what exactly will air on the Disney+ schedule, a Marvel title match featuring the victorious talent from the TripleMania pre-show will take place a week later, at an AAA TV taping in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, on December 28.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Keepin it 100 with Konnan and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription