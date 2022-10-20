Mick Foley Feels Iconic WWE Match Inspired 'Step Brothers' Scene

Fans of wrestling in the 1990s will no doubt remember the legendary feud between The Undertaker and Mick Foley's Mankind character. The rivalry brought us classic moments such as Foley being thrown off the cell in the second major Hell in a Cell match, as well as the very first Buried Alive match. In the latest episode of "Foley is Pod," Foley shared his thoughts on the Buried Alive match, as well as some aspects of pop culture that he feels were strongly influenced by it.

"I'm gonna go on the record and say, without that match, there is no Dale Doback-Brennan Huff 'Buried Alive' reference in 'Step Brothers' at all," Foley said. Foley is referencing the popular 2008 comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly – specifically the scene in which the two titular step brothers duke it out, as Ferrell's Huff tries to bury Reilly's Doback alive in the backyard after hitting him in the head with a shovel. The scene even features Ferrell's character faking unconsciousness before sitting up and attacking his step brother, perhaps an overt reference to The Undertaker.

Foley would go on to win the match after almost being buried himself, though Undertaker would reach out and break his hand through the dirt after the match was over, letting both the audience and Foley himself know that they still had unfinished business. There have been five Buried Alive matches since that night in October 1996, with the most recent being The Undertaker's retirement match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36. Though the match was known as a "Boneyard" match, it was, for all intents and purposes, a cinematic "Buried Alive" match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foley is Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.