Pres10 Vance Recalls Top WWE Star Saying They'd Never Be Signed

One of the lessons fans can learn from watching professional wrestling is to never give up on their dreams, because you never know when you'll find yourself in the right situation to succeed. That seems to have been the case for WWE's Damian Priest. In an interview with SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" promoting his match against Rush on tomorrow's "AEW Rampage," Dark Order member Pres10 Vance spoke about his experience training under Priest and how the current Judgment Day member never thought he'd get his big break.

"I remember when I met [Damian Priest] he was ... already wrestling for maybe 12 years," Vance said. "And he told me 'My goal is to get you signed, just so I have a piece of your career, because I know I'm never going to get signed. I'm too old.' And now he blew up, you know?" Priest himself had previously shared that he had twice been turned down by WWE before eventually getting signed in 2018. Prior to joining the company, Priest wrestled for ROH as well as other independent promotions under the name Punishment Martinez.

Priest's standing in the WWE ranks was elevated when he was revealed as a member of the Judgment Day faction by assisting Edge against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Just a few months later, Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day crew would turn on leader Edge, with Finn Balor taking over as the new head of the faction. During their relatively short time together, the group has already been a major part of WWE programming. Priest, along with Balor, and recent recruit Dominick Mysterio, are set to take on AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.