Carmelo Hayes Wants Matches Against Two Top WWE Stars

"NXT" star Carmelo Hayes has revealed which two superstars in WWE he dreams of sharing the squared circle with. "I'm going to say all the guys that are probably more on their way out than the guys that are more [realistic], but I'd love to work with Edge," Hayes revealed while speaking to "The Ringer". "I'd love to work with Cena, man, there's just so many."

Edge was forced to retire from active in-ring competition shortly after WrestleMania 27 due to a neck injury, but turned the wrestling world on its head when he emerged at the 2020 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. Edge then won the Rumble in 2021, and has since gone on to have several high-profile programs with the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and most recently, Judgment Day. Hayes has been open about his love for Edge on his social media accounts in the past, and mentioned what it felt like for "The Rated-R Superstar" to open up a conversation with him. "He's another one that reached out to me, who I never would have thought, you know what I mean? That's one of my favorite wrestlers growing up as a kid." For his part, Cena currently performs for WWE only on a rare basis, having not wrestled yet in 2022 after working a mere 15 matches in 2021.

Hayes signed with WWE in February of last year and made his television debut in June on "NXT" after answering an open challenge for Kushida's Cruiserweight Championship. He is the 2021 "NXT" Breakout Tournament Winner and a two-time former North American Champion. He currently looks to capture the title once again when he faces Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner in a Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match at this Saturday's "NXT" Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event.