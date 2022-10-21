Candice LeRae Names Her Ultimate WWE Goal

Candice LeRae remains one of the newer faces on the "WWE Raw" roster after she made her return to the company at the end of September, but she already has long-term goals she'd like to achieve while around. When speaking to "Muscle Man Malcolm," the former "WWE NXT" Superstar revealed what her "ultimate goal" is in WWE.

"I would love, love, love to have a mixed tag match at WrestleMania with me and Johnny versus — I mean, it could be anybody — but I mean, I am just gonna say that Edge and Beth [Phoenix] would be pretty awesome," LeRae said. "I keep putting this out there because I am hoping, and then Seth [Rollins] and Becky [Lynch] would be really awesome, too."

In the past, the husband and wife pairing have teamed up on WWE television, recording five matches together in "NXT." However, since both were reintroduced as a part of "Raw," they have yet to even interact on-screen, as each has been involved in their own separate storylines. Gargano has been feuding with Austin Theory — his former stablemate in The Way – and on "Raw" this week got involved in The Miz's angle with Dexter Lumis.

Meanwhile, LeRae has been competing primarily against members of Damage CTRL. That led to her scoring a major victory last "Raw" over the current Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY while teaming with Bianca Belair.

Interestingly, both of her WWE WrestleMania dream opponent pairings have teamed up in the past at WWE premium live events, giving hope to her reaching her goal one day.

