Thunder Rosa Addresses Widespread Lies And Rumors About Her

Though she's been on the AEW sidelines with a back injury since late August, Thunder Rosa has continued to make weekly appearances as co-host on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio." Earlier today, Rosa took the time to address persistent rumors about her injury and seemingly called out Toni Storm for comments made about the Interim AEW Women's Championship.

"It just takes one privileged person, or someone with clout, to like a tweet and destroy everything you have done," said Rosa. "If you don't hear it from me, just don't say anything. If you're in the back and you are in distress about me being the champion, or me being called the champion, I don't make the chat. I don't call the shots. I have a boss. There's a booker in our office that makes the decisions." She continued, "So if you are distraught about what is booked, maybe you should talk to the booker, and keep my name out of your mouth."

Storm has been open in interviews about the fact that she doesn't like being called the Interim Champion and seems quite eager to face Rosa for the Undisputed AEW Women's Championship at some point. However, it's worth pointing out that Jon Moxley said the same thing during his time as Interim AEW World Champion, and it's a point of view that makes sense from an in-character perspective.

Rosa continued on to talk about the rumors that she has been faking her injury. "It is really hard when people are ... approaching you and they're still asking you, because I have some friends that are still asking me if I'm faking an injury," Rosa said. "And I'm telling you, these rumors are started by one or two people, and they just spread out." There currently is no known timetable for Thunder Rosa's recovery or return.