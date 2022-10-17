Toni Storm Concedes AEW 'Interim Nonsense' Is Bothering Her

When you look at AEW's roster, two women are currently placed at the top of the rankings due to the circumstances surrounding the Women's World Championship. Technically, Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women's Champion and sits atop the division as such. However, Rosa was pulled from a championship defense against Toni Storm at the All Out pay-per-view in early September due to a back injury, forcing the company to pivot to Storm holding the Interim Women's World Championship while Rosa is away.

Storm recently sat down with Bleacher Report to express her goals after earning the interim belt by defeating Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter in a Four-Way Match at All Out.

"I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense," she said. "That's kind of what's been bothering me. I think that's been bothering a lot of people because she's still calling herself the AEW Women's World Champion, and I'm the one here every week doing the work."

The latest updates from Rosa indicate she is still going through physical therapy, non-surgical treatments, and other strategies to progress through her back injury. She will still likely be on the shelf for several more months, ans in the meantime, Storm knows how she wants to represent the company.

"Right now. I guess it's about being a good champion, being a strong champion," she said. "That's what I'm up against every day. I'm working harder than I ever had in my entire career. The time is now. I look at every week as just an opportunity to prove myself. I love giving it my all, and who knows where we go from here? But all I know is I'm gonna continue to work hard."