Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family

The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.

"We want to, obviously, send our condolences to Kevin Nash for the tragedy that he suffered a couple days ago," Michaels said. "We just offer our prayers, and our thoughts, and our condolences to him and Tamara. I'm just going to leave it at that. It's a terrible loss, and we're just – we're gonna be there for everybody, plain and simple."

The only child of Kevin and Tamara Nash, Tristen had recently begun working on his father's podcast and was both a musician and poet. Kevin Nash could be seen recently promoting an upcoming concert for his son on the "Kliq This" podcast and would beam with pride whenever his son was discussed.

Michaels and Nash had a close-knit friendship that began with WWE using Nash as Michaels' bodyguard in the early 1990s. The duo soon formed a tag team known as the Two Dudes With Attitudes, eventually winning the company's World Tag Team Championship twice together. Beyond their onscreen roles, Michaels and Nash made up the core of a group of friends known as The Kliq, along with Scott Hall, Triple H, and Sean Waltman. The members of the Kliq would all play major roles in the 90s wrestling boom, as Nash and Hall would go on to form the NWO in WCW, while Michaels and Triple H would create D-Generation in WWE.