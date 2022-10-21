Solo Sikoa Teases WarGames Confrontation With Bray Wyatt Stable

While Crown Jewel is the next premium live event on WWE's schedule, there's already a lot of excitement building for WWE's Survivor Series show in November, which will see the WarGames stipulation be brought to the main roster for the first time. While no matches are announced for that show yet, The Bloodline are expected to be involved in some capacity by many fans, and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa revealed to "SportsKeeda Wrestling" who he'd like the group to face.

"The OC or the Wyatt Family," Sikoa said. "The new Wyatt Family,"

"I see Bray Wyatt came back with some family members, we've got some family members," Sikoa continued, referring to the life-size Firefly Funhouse characters that appeared during Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules. "Anybody that wants to step up to us, which they haven't done yet, I think they know better, they already know what's going to happen."

There has been speculation that Wyatt will have his own faction, potentially known as the Wyatt 6, going forward, with several wrestlers being rumored to play real-life versions of the Firefly Fun House puppets. The former Universal Champion has been the talk of the wrestling world in recent weeks, particularly in regard to his debut, and Sikoa admitted he is "excited to see him."

"I thought it was cool, very different, creative, and emotional too, man," Sikoa said. "I could see the way that he was walking out that he missed being in this environment. The fans missed him being in that environment too, you know, they missed The Fiend, they missed Bray Wyatt, and he came back a whole different person, and I think everybody saw that. A whole different mask, and everything about him."

