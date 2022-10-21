Ian Riccaboni Helped ROH Star Stay Booked On Commentary

Since their initial pairing, Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman solidified themselves as the voices of Ring of Honor up until the company went on hiatus in late 2021. AEW President Tony Khan would eventually come to purchase ROH and decided to put on his first pay-per-view with the company in April 2022 — Supercard of Honor – which also served as the promotion's first show back from its extended break. Riccaboni and Coleman were on the call for the event, however, Coleman recently revealed that their commentary reunion was not the original plan for Khan's first ROH PPV.

"Supercard of Honor, I wasn't booked to be on that," Coleman said while on "'Da' Podcast." "Riccaboni was booked to be on that and he was pitched different color commentators that wasn't me and, I mean, some good names. Riccaboni stuck up for me, man, and I'll tell the world. I don't care what anybody says. That's my brother." Coleman added, "His thing was, 'Hey, let's give Caprice Coleman a chance. Let's give him an opportunity,' and so, Supercard of Honor was like my tryout for AEW ... Riccaboni and I went in there and did us. We did what we normally did and it caught on."

Riccaboni and Coleman have remained the primary commentary team for ROH, calling the action at Ring of Honor's next PPV, Death Before Dishonor. During ROH Championship matches on "Dynamite" and "Rampage," Riccaboni and Coleman have often both appeared on commentary, along with ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise fulfilling his duties. ROH has already announced yet another PPV on the calendar — Final Battle — which will take place on December 10, the same day newly staked out for "NXT" Deadline.

