NJPW Star Calls Out Karl Anderson For Pulling Out Of Title Defense

Amidst the chaos of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' WWE return, Anderson's scheduled November 5 defense of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo at NJPW's Battle Autumn event was seemingly called off by Anderson himself in a social media post. After a live event on October 21, Hikuelo commented on Anderson pulling out of the match.

"I've got alot on my plate right now, but I can make time for you. What are you scared of, Karl Anderson," he told NJPW's English language website. "The second non-Japanese person to make the finals of the G1, scared of someone who's just coming back from a learning excursion? The former multi time IWGP Tag Team Champion, scared of someone who's only had two title matches?"

Hikuelo's comments come after Anderson called off the match due to a scheduling conflict. He has a match set for the same day at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event where he, Gallows, and A.J. Styles are set to face The Judgment Day. It had previously been reported that Anderson and Gallows would be allowed to finish up some NJPW commitments through Wrestle Kingdom in January.

"Listen, you want to call yourself 'bright lights?' Don't forget who turned on those lights for you, New Japan did," Hikuelo added, "And now [...] you want to say your lights are brighter. Well don't turn your back on us. Don't forget where you came from."

In NJPW's article on Hikuelo's statement, it was stated that the title match between he and Anderson is still set for November 5.