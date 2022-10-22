Ric Flair Is 'Thinking About Wrestling' A Former WWE Women's Champion

"Never say never" is one of the most commonly used adages in the pro wrestling lexicon, and Ric Flair is one of its biggest proponents. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer originally retired in 2008 at WrestleMania 24, only to join IMPACT Wrestling afterward and continue his in-ring career. "The Nature Boy" seemingly had his last match earlier this year, but his time in the squared circle might not be over yet.

Flair recently spoke to TMZ about the possibility of one final match, and the 73-year-old didn't shut down the idea. While he's content being retired, for now, he's not ruling out a return to the ring down the line. "I don't know. I've already promised [I was done] once. Right now, I'm not doing anything. But, never say never."

When asked which performer he'd like to face in a potential future match, Flair jokingly said that he's "thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks." If the match comes to fruition, he'd like to face the former WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania. That said, it remains to be seen if Banks will return to wrestling after walking out of an episode of "WWE Raw" back in May. However, reports have claimed that Banks is heading back to WWE — or she could be on her way to Japan to face another former Superstar – so a match against Flair might not be completely out of the question.

Flair, meanwhile, still has one last Figure-Four leglock left in him. Earlier this week, he called out Joe Rogan after the podcast host and UFC announcer questioned the effectiveness of the submission maneuver that Flair's synonymous with.