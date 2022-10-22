QR Code On WWE SmackDown Points To Bray Wyatt's Past

The latest Bray Wyatt QR code was released during the 10/21 episode of "SmackDown." The QR code takes fans to an interesting Psychological and Psychiatric Evaluation of Wyatt.

The evaluation was dated May 23, 1987, and it included a few details, including: "difficulty showing remorse or empathy," "disregarding or violating the right of others," "conflict with social norms," and "refused to sign."

During last night's episode of SmackDown," Wyatt made a "confession" that he has problems, especially with his anger and that he wanted fans to leave him alone, but he's happy that they didn't because he "needed it."

Wyatt also said in last night's promo that he has no remorse for the "horrible things" that he's done and he warned fans that he will do "them" in this new journey.

Since his return, there has been speculation that Wyatt will have his own faction, and the name of the faction could possibly be called Wyatt 6. Those who have been speculated to be part of the faction include his real-life brother Bo Dallas, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Karrion Kross, and "NXT" stars Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller. WWE is also reportedly interested in two former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch being part of the rumored stable.

Wyatt made his on-screen return to WWE at the Extreme Rules event on October 9, before that, he was last in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton. In his first promo since his return, Wyatt made a heartfelt statement to WWE fans.