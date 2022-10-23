Tony Khan Puts Over Recent AEW Title Change As 'Memorable'

AEW made its Canadian debut on October 12 when "Dynamite" emanated from Toronto. In the main event of that episode, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan put over the significance of the title change.

"That's a great rivalry, and their most recent chapter is the most heated," Khan said. "The title change and orange confetti dropping was a memorable end to our international debut, in Canada, and it also sets up an exciting match tonight between Best Friends against Death Triangle. Penta and Fénix are coming off huge nights at Triplemanía in Mexico, where they each turned in amazing performances."

Khan noted that he expected another "amazing" performance on the October 18 edition of "Dynamite". That episode saw Death Triangle successfully defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Best Friends in an extension of the notable PAC vs. Cassidy feud that has been ongoing for nearly three years.

PAC first defeated Cassidy at Revolution in March 2020. Both men went on to unsuccessfully challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship the following year at Double or Nothing in a major three-way bout. This September at "Grand Slam", PAC defended the All-Atlantic title against Cassidy and used a hammer behind the referee's back to score the victory. A rematch was then booked for AEW's Toronto debut where Cassidy beat PAC for the first time ever to capture his first title in AEW.