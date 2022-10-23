Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act

This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

Bret "The Hitman" Hart, a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest in-ring performers ever, has been vocal about his adoration for FTR in the past. He echoed those sentiments during a recent "K&S WrestleFest" virtual autograph signing, questioning why the duo was ever released from WWE in the first place. "I think they're the best tag team right now. I'm surprised [WWE] let them go ... they lost 'em; they don't understand what tag team wrestling is anymore." Wheeler and Harwood were officially released from WWE on April 10, 2020, but they left behind an impressive legacy upon departing. They are the first-ever WWE triple crown tag team champions, meaning they held the "NXT," "Raw," and "SmackDown" tag team championships at various points in their career, racking up a total of 5 tag title reigns under the WWE banner.

The team are on the run of a lifetime, simultaneously holding New Japan's IWGP tag titles, the ROH tag titles, and the AAA tag championships. And though they were ranked the #1 tag team in AEW for months, they are just now beginning to tread back into AEW tag team championship territory with a #1 contender's match against Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) set for this coming "Dynamite."

Bret and FTR appear to have developed a special bond over time, even reaching a point where Bret managed the duo during a Big Time Wrestling indie event this past Summer.