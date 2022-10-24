Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet."

"Congrats on your extension to your contract, it's great," she added, making it clear she is happy for the wrestling veteran extending his stay with WWE's rival promotion. Jericho has been with AEW from its inception and was the inaugural AEW World Champion, having been a focal point of the product ever since. The new deal is for three years, and not only does it keep him wrestling for AEW, but it has given him further responsibilities.

Jericho will now be mentoring young talent, and he will also serve as a producer and creative advisor going forward, showcasing the faith that Tony Khan has in him and his experience.

Jericho celebrated the new deal by defending his ROH World Championship on "AEW Dynamite" this week, defeating another former champion in the form of Dalton Castle. After the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society then teased attacking ROH commentator Ian Riccaoboni until Jerry Lynn made the save, only for Jericho to Piledrive him onto the title belt instead.

When it comes to Rousey, she recently reclaimed the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the most recent premium live event. It is currently unknown what her direction will be following that, or who the first person to challenge her for the gold will be.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.