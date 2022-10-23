WWE Officials Reportedly Impressed With Angelo Dawkins

Since their NXT debut back in 2016, the Street Profits have garnered huge amounts of fanfare and in-ring success on all three brands in the WWE. However, many have been quick to earmark Montez Ford for success. Earlier this year, none other than The Rock praised the tag team specialist, calling him a future World Champion in WWE.

However, recent reports from Fightful are saying that the other half of The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, has gotten the attention of many within the WWE for his in-ring work and presentation. His recent singles outings have been an indicator of this, as those within the company are seemingly becoming more interested in his abilities both as a member of a team and by himself.

Dawkins was a long–time member of the NXT roster, competing as an enhancement talent for five years up until he and Ford created The Street Profits. The team became one of only two tag teams to hold all three tag team championships in the company, with FTR, formerly "The Revival," being the first.

Angelo Dawkins' in-ring improvements have been front-and-center in recent months on WWE television. He has competed in several singles matches since this past Summer, most recently in a losing effort against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on the October 3rd episode of "RAW." Dawkins and Ford have continued to grow as a tag team as well, with their recent series of matches against The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships being widely considered some of the best matches in the company this year.