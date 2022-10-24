WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take on Bayley in a non-title contest. Last week, Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Belair and Candace LaRae in tag team action. After the bout, Bayley reminded Belair that, while Belair may have defeated Bayely in a one-on-one in a ladder match at the Extreme Rules premium live event, Bayley scored a pinfall against the champion at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, in a six-woman tag team match. The pair will collide tonight to see if "The EST" can actually overcome the former champion in traditional singles action, at least this year — Belair defeated Bayley three times in 2021.

As of this writing, no other matches or segments have been announced for tonight's "Raw." The build for Crown Jewel will certainly pick up ahead of the scheduled six-man battle between The O.C.'s (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) andThe Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio as well as Brock Lesnar's collision with Bobby Lashley. Storylines from last week will also likely be furthered, with Mustafa Ali starting a feud with reigning United States Champion Seth Rollins following "The Visionary's" successful championship defense against longtime rival Matt Riddle. It's also possible we will see more from the returning Baron Corbin after WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield introduced him as the "Modern Day Wrestling God" last week.