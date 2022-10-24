The Miz Reportedly 'Banged Up' And More Backstage WWE SmackDown News

The Miz might not have appeared on screen during the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," but the two-time WWE Champion was involved on the day for those who were live in attendance. That's because Miz appeared in the dark match against another "WWE Raw" Superstar, Matt Riddle. According a report from Fightful Select, however, Miz "has been working banged up of late."

The plans for Miz to appear in the dark match were finalized last weekend, and considering his participation in the contest, it's clear that his issues aren't serious enough to completely rule him out of in-ring competition. He recently admitted that he is dealing with a problem himself, saying, "I have a bursa sac that I bursted that just keeps blowing up." At the moment he is plugging the idea that he will be part of tonight's "Raw" episode on Twitter, as he is is in the midst of a storyline with Dexter Lumis.

Fightful also notes that Jason Jordan was involved in producing the dark match between Miz and Riddle on what turned out to be a busy night for the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion. Jordan pulled triple duty on Friday and was involved in a trio of matches throughout the night, including Miz's, which is a rare situation. Fightful also reported that the creative for "WWE SmackDown" last week was all wrapped up by Thursday afternoon, which is a change from Vince McMahon's era, when scripts were often ripped up and re-written the day of the show.