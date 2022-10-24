The Miz Could Break The Internet After Revealing Big Secret

The Miz is teasing the idea that he could break the internet tonight with a secret that he plans on revealing to the world — but only if he's able to get a certain number of likes on his latest tweet. The two-time WWE Champion tweeted a question to his followers, asking, "Want to know a secret?" The cryptic tweet was accompanied by a video of him explaining things in a little more detail.

"People here in WWE like to talk about secrets," Miz said. "Well, I have a secret that could break the internet. I'll tell you what, since we are in Buzz City, if this video gets 100,000 likes before Monday Night Raw, I will reveal that secret."

It's currently unknown who, or what, the secret is in relation to, but recently Miz has been feuding against Dexter Lumis, with the former "WWE NXT" Superstar consistently attacking him both in backstage segments and inside the ring — Lumis even appearing inside Miz's home at one point. Why Miz has been targeted has thus far remained a mystery, but last week, Johnny Gargano teased the idea that he knows exactly why Lumis is doing it.

Because of that, Miz's big secret could end up being to do with the former "NXT" Champion, as well, who has seemingly become involved in the storyline. Of course, Gargano and Lumis have a history together after the secretive superstar got married to Indi Hartwell, who was part of Gargano's "NXT" faction The Way.

Last week on "WWE Raw," The Miz and Lumis were supposed to compete against each other in singles action, where a win for Lumis would've led to him getting a contract. However, the match never happened, as Miz attacked Lumis with a chair during the latter's entrance.