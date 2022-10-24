Carmelo Hayes Told Shawn Michaels What Kind Of WWE Star He Didn't Want To Be

Each passing day, it becomes more apparent that Carmelo Hayes is a bonafide star. The rising "WWE NXT" talent has only been appearing on television for a little over a year, but he's racked up two "NXT" North American title reigns, retired the "NXT" Cruiserweight title, and won the 2021 "NXT" Breakout Tournament. WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels emphasized his adoration for Hayes' passion and work ethic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, noting that Hayes was TV ready as soon as he stepped into the Performance Center.

"I worked on getting him on 205 Live as quickly as possible," Michaels said. "I remember him saying, 'I don't want to be a cruiserweight,' and I understood. But it was not about categorizing him; it was about getting him in front of people. The goal I gave him was to be classified as only one thing, and that's a superstar. He's bright, a hard worker, and passionately hungry."

Hayes' attempt at becoming a 3-time "NXT" North American Champion this past weekend at Halloween Havoc was thwarted by Wes Lee, the eventual winner of the match. But instead of dwelling on the losses, Michaels looks to the future. He sees a lot of his younger self in Hayes, so he is excited to witness how the young athlete evolves when he's "in the ring with people who are better than him."

"I heard him say, 'Sometimes, Shawn has to hold me back,'" Michaels said. "That's true. I told him what Vince [McMahon] told me a long time ago — to go out there, push the envelope, and let me be the one to reel you in. He's ready to step on any roster in the world ... The sky is the limit for him."