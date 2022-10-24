Backstage Update On Triple H's Status For Tonight's WWE Raw

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was absent from last week's "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" after he tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was said that he felt fine, COVID protocols required him to avoid close personal contact. The October 17 edition of "Raw" marked Levesque's first missed show since taking over the creative direction of WWE. Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian "Road Dogg" James, served as the point person backstage during last Monday's "Raw.

Although he wasn't physically present, Levesque was very much keeping up with his duties remotely, communicating with producers and crew to ensure everything was ready to go. In addition, much of the plans for both shows were written and established the night before both "Raw" and "SmackDown." But there appears to be good news regarding the status of WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Fightful Select reported that Levesque is back at the helm in-person for Monday night's episode of "Raw." The show is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is being headlined by Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, along with a match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson. The former has been heavily promoted in the past week, insinuating that this will be the last match between Belair and Bayley, at least for a while.

With less than two weeks to go until the Crown Jewel event, "Raw" looks to continue its build of the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley while potentially adding more to the card. Last week's episode saw Mustafa Ali challenging Seth Rollins for the United States Championship, so we may see where that will lead as well.