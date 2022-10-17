The Latest On How WWE Raw Is Being Run Without Triple H

"WWE Raw" emanates from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK tonight, with the show scheduled to feature several marquee matches including Seth Rollins' first United States title defense as he takes on his rival, Matt Riddle.

The show is also set to include the return of Brock Lesnar after his vicious attack on Bobby Lashley last week, costing him the US title, and the main roster in-ring debut of Dexter Lumis as he takes on The Miz. The show is set to be a special one, but unfortunately, it's been impacted by COVID-19.

With the news that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has tested positive for COVID, PWInsider is reporting that his fellow D-Generation X partner, "Road Dogg" Brian James, will be taking his place as the "point person" for tonight's show. Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes will also be involved in the "creative process," while long-time WWE official Bruce Prichard is absent from the show, having had a previous vacation planned before Levesque came down with COVID.

The report suggests tonight's show will very much be a "team effort." Although Levesque isn't live in attendance, PWInsider did state that he has been "on the phone throughout the day to make sure everyone is on the same page in terms of vision for the show."

This will be WWE's first show without Levesque at the helm since he took over on July 25th. With James stepping into a massive role for the first time ever, tonight should be an interesting experiment to see how the new WWE functions when its Chief Content Officer can't be backstage in person.