Backstage News On Who Is 'Point Person' At WWE Raw With Triple H Out

Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.

For what it's worth, Levesque is said to be in good spirits and feeling well overall. Until he's cleared under WWE's current COVID protocol, though, he will simply be unable to resume his duties in person. And while there is currently no indication of when he will be back in an official capacity, hopes remain high that Levesque will be able to return for "SmackDown" this Friday night, or next Monday's "Raw" at the very latest. And even without Levesque in the building, it's safe to assume his creative presence will still be felt.

Tonight's "Raw" promises plenty of action, including a Brock Lesnar appearance following his role in Bobby Lashley losing his United States Championship, the return of Elias, Dexter Lumis going one-on-one with The Miz, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on Alpha Academy, and Matt Riddle challenging Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the United States title. "Raw" takes place tonight from Oklahoma City.