AEW Makes 'Brands That Matter' List

AEW has announced via press released that the promotion has made the Fast Company's second annual "Brands That Matter" list, stating that the All Elite letters have found the "ability to forge an emotional connection with customers." According to the release, Fast Company judges each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact. AEW joins 145 other companies that have displayed these traits — Fast Company's editor-in-chief Brandon Vaughan noted that this year's list has been expanded in an effort to "Evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty."

Fast Company praises AEW for its consecutive-week streak of being in the top two cable shows for the 18-49 demographic, the purchase of Ring Of Honor, the opening of new markets, AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, the upcoming release of the "AEW: Fight Forever" video game, and the introduction of new titles over the course of 2022.

"The distinction of being a brand that matters perfectly describes the rise of AEW in 2022," said AEW CEO Tony Khan. "For the first time in more than two decades, professional wrestling fans have a legitimate, competitive alternative to mainstream wrestling, and we're not only reviving the interest of lapsed fans, but also generating the fans of tomorrow with a world-class roster of incredible athletes and creative minds. This is an award earned by every wrestler on the roster, every producer and coach, everyone backstage making our shows run seamlessly, every fan in the arenas and every viewer watching around the world."