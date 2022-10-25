Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.

"Talk is CHEAP!" she tweeted in response. "I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this s*** anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!"

The former bodybuilding competitor has been part of WWE's main roster since 2016. Over the years, Brooke has spent time on both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in various alliances with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Titus Worldwide, Mandy Rose, and Reggie. For the better part of a year, Brooke has been featured in the 24/7 Championship picture. She regularly competes on "WWE Main Event" and non-televised live events, and has held the 24/7 title for more than 300 combined days, second only to R-Truth.

The possibility of Theory cashing in Money in the Bank on a championship other than the world titles held by Roman Reigns seems to be growing stronger, particular after the October 18 edition of "WWE NXT," where Theory appeared during a segment involving NXT Champion Bron Breakker and appeared to tease a cash-in for the "NXT" Championship — something that has never been done before.