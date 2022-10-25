Hall Of Famer Casts Doubt On CM Punk Returning To WWE

With reports that AEW is negotiating a buyout that would see CM Punk leave just over a year after signing with the company, the wrestling world is abuzz with talk of the ramifications. One of the sticking points for Punk is reported to be the non-compete clause that would prevent him from returning to WWE for a certain period of time following his departure from AEW. Speaking on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T weighed in on the possibility of Punk coming back to WWE.

"There's always a chance," Booker said. "But I don't think it's a big chance ... that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don't think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. I mean, CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he's shown up in AEW, what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it."

Booker, a recent addition to the commentary team for "NXT, "said that Punk never really fit in on the WWE roster. He went on to talk about the backstage chaos in AEW, which he said seems to all be centered around Punk.

Reports have cropped up in recent days stating that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque could be open to Punk returning to WWE if the situation was right. However, people close to Levesque reportedly feel strongly that the move would be a bad idea.

