Darby Allin Recalls Pandemic Era AEW Matches That Were 'Hell On Earth'

Darby Allin is AEW's resident daredevil both in and out of the ring. When he's not doing stunts like jumping a jeep over his own home, he's taking dives off 20+ foot ladders only to crash through Jeff Hardy and a healthy handful of steel chairs. There is very little he will not put his body through. But on a recent episode of "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette, the AEW star did have issues with a specific type of match during the Pandemic Era.

"The Cinematic match was kinda hell on Earth," Allin said. "It's like I get thrown through a door and it's like 'Cut! Do that again.'" The stop-start nature of making these matches possible is what got to him the most. Whenever he'd be ready to go for the next moment, things would just keep getting in the way. "You get your adrenaline so high, and then you have to stop for so long, and then go so high," Allin continued. "There was this part in the cinematic match where I was on the second story and I was throwing a bat down to Sting. Right before we were gonna do this scene, Tony comes like 'Cut! Cut! Cut!' He's like 'Don't you know how physics works? He's gonna break Sting's face!'"

After a brief back and forth, they ultimately went through with the scene, but it didn't stop Allin from taking another moment to think about it — something he is keen to avoid in the future. "That was the first and only time I ever really stopped and thought," he continued. "If you think too much about things, it'll throw you off. It was super fun, but I would never want to do it again."

