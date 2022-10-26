NJPW Star Wants To Go As 'Black John Cena' For Halloween

Back in the summer of 2021, a photo went viral and gained a lot of attention from pro wrestling fans, and even the legendary John Cena. "Black John Cena," a fan named Brendan Cobbina who works as a bodybuilder and personal trainer in the United Kingdom, just so happened to be a spitting image of the 16-time World Champion. This encouraged thousands of memes and jokes, including WWE's R-Truth posting a video clip of him coming out to Cena's theme music. Now, with Halloween approaching, NJPW's Fred Rosser is considering bringing back "Black John Cena" as his costume for The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event, taking place on October 27th in New York City.

"I don't remember the exact person, but however it came about, Michael Tarver from the Nexus, he would call my chin — I had the All-American chin. I don't know how that came about, me being the Black John Cena, but it's funny," Rosser told "Insiders Edge." "New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I'm thinking about dressing up as the Black John Cena. So we'll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I'm still thinking about it ... it's gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we'll see if I do it or not. I'd have to shave the goatee off, too, so I can have that pronounced chin like him."

Rosser is the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, having won the title from Tom Lawlor on May 15, 2022. He is not currently booked for The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, but will likely defend his championship in some capacity.