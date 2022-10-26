Jeff Jarrett Says Veteran AEW Star Is 'Hottest Thing Going Right Now'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett firmly believes a veteran's current gimmick alongside The Acclaimed is the "hottest thing going right now" in All Elite Wrestling.

"It's very obvious to me that Billy Gunn has a unique talent of playing, because this is a real skill set, the secondary role," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast. "The Acclaimed guys are the lead, they're the tag team. But the three of them together, it certainly has nothing to do with hip tosses and hurricanranas and five stars. The 'scissor me', it organically popped out."

Gunn, who was signed as a coach/on-screen talent by AEW in January 2019, first joined up with The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) on the August 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite." After Gunn was turned on by his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions came to the aid of the Attitude Era star. Gunn went on to manage The Acclaimed, with Bowens eventually calling him"Daddy Ass." From there, the "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" catchphrase was coined. The term ended up making it onto an official t-shirt sold by AEW following demands from Bowens to AEW CEO Tony Khan. Of course, Khan capitalized on the popularity of the term and agreed to Bowens' request.

More recently, the popular "scissoring" hand motion used by The Acclaimed and Gunn made its way to Major League Baseball. Players for the Philadelphia Phillies were seen doing the gesture while celebrating a recent playoff triumph.

