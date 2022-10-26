The Rock, Black Adam, And Young Rock Rack Up Multiple People's Choice Award Nominations

This year's nominations for the People's Choice Awards were announced this morning, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could walk away with multiple awards for his work in the "Black Adam" superhero film and "Young Rock, the television comedy series based on his life.

Johnson is up for four individual awards: Male Movie Star of 2022 for "Black Adam;" Action Movie Star of 2022 for "Black Adam;" Male TV Star of 2022 for "Young Rock; and Comedy TV Star for "Young Rock." Additionally, "Black Adam" was nominated for Action Movie of 2022, and "Young Rock" is up for Comedy Show of 2022.

Word of mouth surrounding the latest DC Comics film, which premiered last weekend, has been quite positive. Even some professional wrestlers have spoken well of the movie. Critics, on the other hand, haven't been quite as kind.

One of the things that has people talking about the movie, and this is a spoiler for the post-credits scene of "Black Adam," is the presence of a certain iconic superhero, played by an actor that many were under the impression had moved on from the role. His appearance seems to hint towards a showdown between himself and Black Adam in the future.

"Black Adam" has been something of a passion project for Johnson, as he has been attached to the role for over a decade. Johnson recently acknowledged that the release the film was pushed back due to him suggesting to the studio that it separate the origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam, who are two closely connected characters in the source material.