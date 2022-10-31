How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career

Paul Wight began working for a moving company after college. Hired to do a job moving karaoke equipment back in Wichita, he met the two men that would usher him into the wrestling business — actor and former Partridge Family member Danny Bonaduce and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. In recalling how he met them both, he told Fox News that he "drove a semi from Wichita to Chicago. Hung out with a guy doing karaoke shows for two months. Met Danny Bonaduce, introduced me to Hulk Hogan and that was that."

Impressed by Wight's size and aware of his background in basketball, Hogan invited him to play a celebrity basketball game as part of a WCW promotion. Wight would then get the opportunity to go backstage at the subsequent WCW show, which is where he had the opportunity to meet WCW President Eric Bischoff. Fascinated by Wight, Bischoff signed him to a deal; he would debut in 1995 as The Giant, the storyline son of the late Andre the Giant. He would go on to have his first match in WCW that year in the main event of Halloween Havoc against the man who helped get him signed — Hulk Hogan. "I met Hulk Hogan December '94, February '95 I had a contract with WCW," Wight explained. "October '95, I beat Hulk Hogan for my first match."