The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match

To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.

Hart would go on to win the WCW Championship twice and the U.S. Title twice during his run with the promotion, adding to his list of accomplishments. However, he suffered a series of concussions that would lead to the end of his storied career. Most notably, he suffered multiple severe concussions in a match with Goldberg at Starrcade in 1999.