WWE NXT Viewership Up, But Demographic Down Following Halloween Havoc

"WWE NXT" scared up some viewership following its Halloween Havoc event, but the key demographic is another story.

Wrestlenomics shared viewership numbers for Tuesday and the October 25 episode of "NXT" was watched by an average of 716,000 viewers, up six percent from the week before when it went up against "AEW Dynamite" and MLB postseason coverage.

The key demographic did suffer as this week's program was watched by an average of 196,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.15 P18-49 rating. That's down from last week's 239,000, an 18 percent drop.

"NXT" ranked 19th among cable originals in the key demographic. In broadcast primetime, the show ranked 35th. It was pitted up against the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks played the New Orleans Pelicans which received a 0.57 P18-40 rating. Later that night the Golden State Warriors competed against the Phoenix Suns. That game placed first overall with a 0.76 P18-49 rating.

Looking back a year ago, the numbers for "NXT" are down. The October 26, 2021 episode averaged an overall viewership of 746,000, only four percent more than Tuesday's program. Last year's key demographic rating was 17 percent higher at 0.18.

Tuesday's "NXT" was certainly not without its share of news as Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock, made her WWE television debut as the surprise member of the cult-like Schism. The show opened with an "NXT" Women's Tag Team Title match which ended in a "Dusty finish" where Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark seemingly won the belts, only to see the ruling overturned because Katana Chance was not the legal opponent when she was pinned. The episode saw some main roster infusion with R-Truth showing up and Shotzi in action against Lash Legend.