Cora Jade Dishes WarGames Advice To WWE Raw & SmackDown Stars

Ahead of her grudge match with Roxanne Perez last Saturday at NXT Halloween Havoc, Cora Jade did an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about other weapon-themes matches she's been in, inclouding WarGames.

"WarGames is definitely one of the craziest matches I've ever been in," Jade said. "I had a deathmatch on the indies. That was probably the only other thing that was crazy I think, that I could have even slightly compared it to."

Jade revealed that she was an extra at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019 when the event took place in Chicago during Survivor Series weekend. From being an extra in 2019, to taking part in the 2021 women's WarGames match, she calls it a "fun little ride" in seeing WWE's main roster utilize WarGames at Survivor Series this year.

When asked if she has any advice for the stars of "Raw" and "SmackDown" who will step foot in WarGames this year, Jade said, "I don't know, WarGames is a different animal. My advice, I guess, is just to take your moments and make the best of it. As soon as I heard that I was in WarGames, I was like, 'Okay, I'm jumping off the cage, I'm going to make my moment.' So I think you just gotta make the best of it and make your moments and make them count."

At NXT WarGames 2021, Jade teamed with Raquel Rodriguez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray to battle Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai. In the end, Jade scored the victory for her team by pinning Jacy Jayne.