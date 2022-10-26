WWE SmackDown Main Event Dissuaded Wade Barrett From In-Ring Return

For those hoping for the possibility of Wade Barrett stepping back into the ring one more time now that he's on "WWE SmackDown," we're afraid we've got some bad news. The former Nexus leader hasn't competed since 2016, but he admitted to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" that "this commentary desk is a lot safer; I might stay here for a bit."

"Walking down to that ring, hearing people yelling 'Boom' to me, it does start to make you think: 'Oh, maybe I've got a little left in the tank,'" Barrett admitted on the podcast. That was until he watched the main event of his first night on the job alongside Michael Cole, which saw Sheamus and GUNTHER competing for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

"I am seeing these two, for three segments of the show, beat the hell out of each other. I am seeing it up close and personal. I am seeing the bruises, and suddenly I am like, 'You know what? Two hours ago I felt like I wanted to get back maybe. Now I am watching these two, I am like, Hell no,'" he said. "If I come back, they ain't putting me with the light guys. They're putting me in with Sheamus, and GUNTHER, and Drew, and I am getting my ass whooped every week."

The idea of Barrett teaming with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to compete against Imperium has been the source of fan speculation recently, but Barrett believes that "will inevitably end up with Sheamus giving me a Brogue Kick," which he claims to have happened every time they interacted previously. Coincidentally, Sheamus was Barrett's tag team partner for what is currently the Englishman's final match, as they were defeated by The New Day on "WWE Raw."

