MLW Owner Questions How Tony Khan Wants AEW Wrestlers To Look At Him

Court Bauer, founder and owner of Major League Wrestling (MLW), has picked up a thing or two while working in professional wrestling. For a brief spell, he worked as a writer for WWE on both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands before eventually starting MLW in 2002. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Masked Man Show," Bauer did have one suggestion for AEW's Tony Khan in the aftermath of the All Out media scrum.

"I think every organization, especially that size where you have a million guys under deals, you need to have infrastructure," Bauer said. "WWE has infrastructure."

Following AEW's All Out on September 4, the in-ring action immediately took a backseat to the backstage fracas CM Punk addressed the media after All Out, which reportedly led to a backstage fight and an internal investigation. Dubbed "Brawl Out" ever since, Bauer wonders if Khan could have done more to potentially stop this from happening.

"On top of that, you have leadership that 'If you do X, Y is going to happen,'" he continued. "There's consequences." Going forward, he wonders whether or not talent within AEW are going to learn the right lessons from this or if they'll have to learn from it at all, and that comes down to the man at the top.

"Sometimes it's a little grayer," Bauer stated. "So I think this is one of those moments where the locker room's gonna learn 'What are the consequences if we do this? Are there consequences?' and now the onus is on Tony Khan to determine how he wants to dictate his leadership role. How does he want the boys and girls to look at him?"

