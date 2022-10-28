Solo Sikoa Discusses Thought Process Behind WWE Ring Name

Solo Sikoa is one of the newest members of the main WWE roster, having debuted at WWE's Clash At The Castle to help Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre, officially becoming part of The Bloodline. However, after years of WWE tweaking the names for wrestlers the minute they moved from "WWE NXT," he admitted to "Give Me Sport," that the thought of it happening to him and the idea of being named an Uso, "was messing with me too."

"I was like, 'Man, I hope I am not doing all this hard work down here in NXT [for nothing], I am establishing who I am, I am building my character, how I look, how I am, I am different from my brothers," he said. "I got the blonde hair, and I'm like, 'Man, Solo has really grown on me, I hope they don't change me as an Uso.'"

While WWE has acknowledged the fact he is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, the company has opted to not change his name, leaving him as Solo Sikoa. He admitted that changing him to be an Uso "is such an easy transition to go back to, [but] I took time to perfect my craft as Solo." Since then he has become a regular on the main roster, competing regularly on episodes of "WWE SmackDown." Names are something that Triple H has not tweaked with as much as Vince McMahon did, and he has even given back names to the likes of Matt Riddle and Austin Theory, which has proven to be a popular decision among fans.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Give Me Sport" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.