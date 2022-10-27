Shawn Michaels Pointed Out Little Thing Booker T Got Wrong On WWE NXT TV

Shawn Michaels, who oversees the direction of "NXT" in his role as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, recently let returning commentator Booker T know about a mistake he made during an "NXT" broadcast.

"He has given input for me," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Encouragement, I think, is what Shawn has done for me more than anything. You know, 'Look, man, you was good tonight, but maybe let's see if we can work on this next week.' Which for me is just constructive criticism. I know I need to know everybody's names. For instance, I said Shotzi Blackheart, which was a mistake because she's just Shotzi. Little bitty things like that I need to be conscious of. The only way I can be conscious of it is I do my due diligence, study, and make sure to try not to make those same mistakes."

Booker, who made his debut as a color commentator for WWE in February 2011 on "WWE SmackDown," was brought back to the commentary table during a recent shake-up with WWE's announce teams. It was confirmed on October 6 that the WWE Hall of Famer would replace Wade Barrett — who was moved to "SmackDown" during the shuffle — on "NXT" alongside Vic Joseph. Since the changes, Booker has called the action every Tuesday night on "NXT" and provided commentary alongside Joseph during this past Saturday night's Halloween Havoc event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.