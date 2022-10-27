AEW Dynamite Viewership Reaches Nearly 1 Million After Shifting Back To Wednesday Night

As expected, "AEW Dynamite" bounced back in numbers following last week's irregular Tuesday airing. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for 10/27, and Wednesday night's "Dynamite" was viewed by 997,000 people on average. That's up a hefty 33% from the previous week. The key demographic also followed suit, as the program was watched by 417,000 viewers aged 18-49, up 23% from last Tuesday. The accrued audience totaled a 0.32 P18-49 rating.

"Dynamite" ranked #5 for the key demographic in cable originals, and in broadcast primetime, Wednesday's episode placed #17. The show did battle an NBA game for eyes, which had a 0.64 P18-49 rating. The #1 program for the night was a late NBA game on ESPN that received a 0.76 P18-49 rating.

Looking back at last year's episode, there's some good and bad news for the program. The 10/27/2021 airing of "Dynamite" had a total audience of 941,000 putting Wednesday's episode up six percent over 2021. However, this year's episode was down in the key demographic. Last year's had an audience of 518,000, nearly 100,000 more than this week's episode, totaling for a 20% drop and a 0.40 rating.

This week's "Dynamite" did have a big-name card for Wednesday, as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event. The show opened with a tag team match featuring Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta getting the win against Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia, while Bryan Danielson competed against Sammy Guevara in singles action and MJF had a strong promo segment with Renee Paquette, and closed the show by teasing a major face turn.