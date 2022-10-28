Latest News On If WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk Or Ace Steel

The investigation into the post-AEW All Out physical altercation has now reportedly concluded, leading to Ace Steel being released, and negotiations about buying out CM Punk's contract. This has led to speculation about them potentially moving to WWE, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no talks between WWE and either man at this point.

Of course, Punk is still technically under an AEW contract, as his time with the company has not yet come to an end, therefore WWE talking to him wouldn't be possible. However, Steel is a free agent right now after he was released for his involvement in the fight, which reportedly saw him bite Kenny Omega on the arm. He had been working for AEW as a producer and did appear on-screen during Punk's rivalry against Jon Moxley.

There is reportedly no indication one way or another how Paul Levesque or Nick Khan feel about the situation, according to Meltzer. However, WrestleVotes had claimed that Levesque wanted nothing to do with him as of July. Bringing Punk back to WWE would obviously be a huge deal, especially in the midst of a wrestling war. However, the negativity surrounding him right now, as well as how his time with WWE ended could make him returning difficult. Punk is also currently dealing with a triceps injury, meaning he is not cleared at the moment.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were all backstage at the recent "AEW Dynamite," interacting with fellow members of the roster, while a video package aired on television ahead of their expected return.