CJ Perry Says Miro Will Not Be Happy Until This Happens

With her ongoing appearances on the revival of VH1 reality series "The Surreal Life," CJ Perry has been staying busy with promotion duties. During her recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the former Lana spoke about her husband Miro and his mentality when it comes to wrestling in AEW.

"He wants to be champion, so he's not going to be happy until he's champion," Perry said. "I'm just going to leave it at that. And rightfully so. I mean, he always goes, 'If I got into a real fight with these people, I would destroy them. I would crush them.' And that is very valid."

Perry acknowledged that she does miss wrestling, and is very open to a return to WWE or a debut with AEW alongside her husband. Miro's last AEW appearance was at the company's All Out pay-per-view last month, when he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black. There's no denying his in-ring appearances for the company have been few and far between this year, and the man formerly known as Rusev hasn't been shy about venting his frustrations through social media. The "Bulgarian Brute" did step away from wrestling for several months to film a role on the current CBS TV series "East New York," which premiered earlier this month, and has dealt with several injuries during his run with the company thus far.

The current season of "The Surreal Life" premiered this past Monday. Along with Perry, viewers will see former NBA player Dennis Rodman, "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz, singer Tamar Jackson and more living together and competing in challenges throughout the season.