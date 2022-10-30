CJ Perry Contemplates Potential AEW Debut Or WWE Return

It's been nearly 17 months since CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has donned wrestling boots and jumped in the squared circle. Though that hardly means she hasn't been keeping busy — Perry has stayed active with modeling gigs and podcast appearances, and is even appearing as one of the participants in the return of "The Surreal Life" on VH1 alongside stars like Dennis Rodman and Frankie Muniz. Her ability to transcend wrestling and stay relevant in pop culture is apparent, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Perry doesn't think about a return to the ring. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Perry echoed what she said earlier this year about wanting to make an eventual comeback, though when it occurs, would she prefer AEW, where her husband Miro is currently signed, or her previous home of WWE?

"I feel I would love to [go to] AEW because the hardcore fans watch AEW. It's not all the commercial fans that's the casual fan, and, of course, to be with my husband. There's so many people over there that I love and miss; if it's Renee, Paige, Goldust. And to experience a different promotion, for sure [would be interesting], but WWE, I mean, I love the storytelling when it comes to the soap opera part, which, I feel AEW really focuses more on the wrestling, and the matches, and the sports part of it all while WWE focuses on the sports part, on the wrestling, and then also the soap opera stories that entertain that."

Lana was released from WWE in June 2021. She was set to make a return to competition at the inaugural WES show against Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) in June, but the event was rescheduled and then canceled, reportedly due to poor ticket sales.