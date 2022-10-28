Booker T Comments On Ava Raine's NXT Debut

While many expected Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, known onscreen as Ava Raine, to make waves with her WWE debut, few can say they expected her to arrive the way she did on this week's "NXT." Raine revealed that she is the fourth member of the cult-like group Schism alongside Joe Gacy and the Dyad. On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, "NXT" commentator Booker T weighed in on Raine's debut, as well as what he sees for the young star's future.

"It's definitely gonna be big for The Rock, the family, the legacy, the dynasty," Booker said. "Picking up the shoes of her dad, that's awesome, man. Just a lot of pressure. A lot of pressure being in that situation. But we'll see how everything [plays] out. I think she's gonna do a hell of a job. It's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time, having the right person in your ear. That's why I'm kind of glad I'm there."

Booker also shared his excitement for the future as more second- and third-generation wrestlers step into the ring to pick up where their predecessors left off. "It's just awesome to see that next generation continue the saga. It really is."

Raine, real name Simone Johnson, began her full training regiment at the WWE Performance Center in early 2020 after first checking things out in November of 2019. Earlier this year, Johnson announced that she was taking on the name Ava Raine, while still reassuring fans that she doesn't intend to discredit the accomplishments of her father with the change.