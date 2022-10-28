AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho

Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.

"Chris Jericho is such a great leader for us, in the locker room, in the club house," Schiavone said. "He's really stepped forward and become a great leader, and we really appreciate what he's done."

Edwards later shared her thoughts on acting as referee in Jericho's matches, and how the two have fun together. She spoke about a spot that the two act out semi-frequently, where Jericho will act like he won the match by tapping someone out even though his opponent will have made it to the ropes to break the submission, and Edwards will have to end Jericho's celebration so the match can continue. The most recent time this happened, Jericho bumped Edwards' chest, and Edwards went right back and did the same to him, creating a memorable moment between the two.

Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW, adding on a producer and creative consultant role to his existing position within the company. In the aftermath of the backstage chaos following All Out in September, it's been reported that Jericho, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, have stepped up to lead the locker room. There has reportedly been a strong positive reaction to this leadership from talent backstage, with Edwards now going on the record about the healthy environment.