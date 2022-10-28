Wardlow Reveals How He Prepares For Big AEW Matches

Wardlow is set to defend his TNT Championship against The Kingdom's Matt Taven on tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage." Ahead of the match, the big man made an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" to promote the episode, and discussed the way he prepares for important matches.

"I do usually spend [the night before] with a beautiful woman to keep my mind off things, and wake up in the proper headspace," Wardlow said. "I'm thinking about everything other than my opponent, essentially. But no, I do some serious training. I'm always doing serious training, so when people ask me 'How do you prep for this match?" It's like, I'm prepping for the biggest match of my life every week of my life. That's why I am who I am, and why I'll be where I'm going. I live a little differently."

Wardlow went on to share that he eats a huge breakfast in the morning before each show, stating that once he arrives at the arena, he gets busy and doesn't typically have an appetite. "And then I'm going to eat Matt Taven alive. It's just another match – the same thing is going to happen. We know how this goes."

Along with defending the TNT Championship, Wardlow has been involved in a tag team with Samoa Joe, who holds a singles title himself with the Ring of Honor Television Championship. A few weeks back, the duo had a partial reunion with Wardlow's old faction, the Pinnacle, with FTR and a returning Shawn Spears working together to fend off Brian Cage and members of The Embassy faction from Ring of Honor.