Shawn Michaels Describes What It's Like When DX Gets Together Now

The days of D-Generation X running amuck around WWE both in the ring and during backstage segments are long since a thing of the past, but the Hall of Fame faction remains popular today, as it was during the Attitude Era. A recent reunion brought the remaining stablemates back together, minus AEW's Billy Gunn, as part of the "Raw" season premiere. Shawn Michaels revealed to Bleacher Report that "some things with DX will always be the same."

"When all of DX get together in the same room, it's like the buddies you have in high school. You just sort of pick up where you left off," Michaels said. "I think that comes across both on-screen and behind the camera. It's not a DX culture by any stretch. It's just about the joy and the fun of what this job is and what it truly can be and now it's actually happening."

The group appeared at the end of the "Raw" season premiere episode where they busted out all of their classic catchphrases for the fans to chant along with, proving they're still a draw to this day.

While Gunn remains an in-ring talent in AEW, and X-Pac occasionally competes on the independent scene, Road Dogg, Triple H, and Michaels have all taken up different office jobs, which was likely not something people expected when they were causing mayhem and pushing boundaries during their prime.

Michaels currently works as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and is very hands-on with the future of the business in "NXT," giving back his years of experience to the younger names. Paul "Triple H" Levesque is one of the most powerful men in the company as the Creative Content Officer, while "Road Dogg" Brian James works as Senior Vice President of Live Events.